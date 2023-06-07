FNM chairman says Davis administration is ‘selling a dream’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LATRAE Rahming, director of communications in the Office of Prime Minister, defended the Davis administration’s increases to the budget for the OPM’s communications unit after Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands accused the administration of having misplaced priorities.

“They basically hired nearly the entire media core and still not enough, and they want to spend some more,” Dr Sands said.

“They have cut the PHA budget at a time when we have serious challenges with healthcare. They cut social services budget at a time when people are struggling. This gives insight into the priority, into the character of this administration when you would prioritise spending on government communications when you got communications people tripping over themselves.”

The budget for communication will increase from $1.9m to $2.3m. Since the Progressive Liberal Party won the 2021 general election, the budget for communications has been growing.

Dr Sands accused the Davis administration of spending millions of taxpayer funds to “sell a dream”.

“I think while we acknowledge a need to keep the public informed, what we find is that this administration is more about spin and razzle-dazzle than actually governing or making the tough decisions,” he said.

Mr Rahming, however, said the budget changes “represent a significant investment in the democratic process, aiming to bring government closer to the people”.

He indicated that there will be improvements to the OPM’s website to simplify access to information.

“The bolstered budget allows for the delivery of more comprehensive and regular public education initiatives,” he said. “This, in turn, enables citizens to better understand and engage with government policies and legislation, ensuring they are not just passive observers but active participants in our democracy.”