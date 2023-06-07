Over 100 to be employed to build community centre in Nassau Village

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT officials broke ground yesterday on a Nassau Village community centre that is expected to provide more than 100 jobs over its 14-month construction period.

The facility will be built through a public-private partnership with the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC). During the first construction phase, at least 30 jobs will go to people in Nassau Village.

The environmentally friendly community centre, which officials say will be similar to the centre in Fox Hill, will feature solar panels, a computer lab, a commercial-grade kitchen, two multi-purpose rooms to allow for social services, a backup generator, a sick bay, conference rooms and more.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said: “Community centres are the heartbeats of our neighbourhoods. Today we are not just laying the foundation for a building. We are nurturing the roots of unity, growth and development.

“Our shared vision for Nassau Village goes beyond the walls that will be erected here. This community centre will also serve as a pillar of our commitment to safety and security.

“Just as the centre is being built, we are bolstering our security efforts from the recruitment of new police officers to empowering anti-crime initiatives. This centre will also be a safe haven for those in need, offering resources and support for our fellow Bahamians facing domestic violence.”

Atario Mitchell, president of BSGC, gave an assurance that the company would build a quality facility on time.

“We are giving you the best,” he said. “Once we have completed your community centre, it can only be compared to the likes of the one constructed in the Fox Hill community. We commit to delivering you a finished product in the highest quality.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said more community centres would be built.

“This is the only glimpse I will give you: you can expect to see that these are coming, for instance, in Centreville very shortly, in Mount Moriah very shortly, in Freetown very shortly, in Englerston very shortly, and since we’ve seen some issues in Hatchet Bay recently, potentially in Eleuthera very shortly,” he said. “So as the Prime Minister directs, we want to pay attention to prevention. Prevention is better than a cure.”