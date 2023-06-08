PM defends frequent travel as conducting ‘strategic international relations’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip ‘Brave” Davis defended his frequent travels yesterday, tying US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to his engagement with global leaders.

“Vice-President Kamala Harris is coming here tomorrow, which is the first official visit by a sitting president or vice president since Independence,” Mr Davis said during a debate in the House of Assembly. “You see, when you conduct strategic international relations, you don’t sit in a hotel corridor hoping that a world leader will spare you a few minutes.”

“When you are representing yourself well, they come to see you. This face-to-face time with the leader of a global superpower will potentially yield important resolutions on many of the things we have been advocating for. But, once again, those opposite will attempt to undervalue this moment.”

“Anyone who has ever worked in marketing knows the benefits of establishing your brand, expanding awareness of who you are, and marketing yourself to the world. It is an essential part of our job. And it is reaping results.”

Mr Davis is the chairman of CARICOM. Mrs Harris is visiting the country to meet with Caribbean leaders.

The meeting’s agenda includes climate change, energy management, food security, and rebuilding in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to press secretary Clint Watson.

“I believe the FNM is so critical of travel because they abused travel so much themselves,” Mr Davis said.

“If we are to forge alliances and build partnerships to benefit the nation, those kinds of things have to happen, especially when the previous prime minister when he was representing the nation so poorly on the world stage he went about preferring to call us corrupt than highlight our excellence. This nation deserves to be represented with dignity on the world stage. Building respect and credibility has benefits that are directly tied to our economic, social, and political interests.”

“But building partnerships and relationships isn’t like going to the store. You won’t come back with a specific item every time but there is an intangible value being built up that eventually leads to the achievement of our national objectives.”