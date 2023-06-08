0

* SKYGUARD SEVERE WX eALERT *

As of Thursday, June 8, 2023

* SKYGUARD SEVERE WX eALERT *

Red/yellow = Thunderstorms 🌩. Green (dark to light) = heavy 🌧

Nassau seems to be mostly in the clear today but our fellow citizens in Georgetown, Cat Island, Acklins & Crooked Island getting plenty of rain 👇🏽

photo

photo

