American man arrested after firearm, ammunition found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN American man was arrested in Grand Bahama after an illegal firearm and ammunition were discovered following a search of a vessel on Thursday.

A 38-year-old resident of Key West, Florida, is in police custody assisting police with their investigation.

According to reports, officers attached to the Grand Bahama Marine Support Unit conducted a search on a vessel owned by the suspect, who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition shortly before 7pm in the area of Juniper Lane and Coral Drive.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.