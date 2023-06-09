Deputy PM: New Grand Bahama airport on track to open first quarter of 2025

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investment, and Aviation, said the development of a new airport in Grand Bahama is still on track for opening in the first quarter of 2025.

“I have seen conceptual designs, it is certainly taking shape; it is going to be beautiful; it will add to grandeur of Grand Bahama,” he said Friday at the official opening of the Bahamasair City Ticket Office in the new Tropical Plaza.

“We are still on track for opening in 2025 first quarter, and we expect that you will see the action...on the ground in short order.”

Mr Cooper also revealed that in the first quarter of 2025, they are anticipating some new routes to Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He indicated that Grand Bahama could soon see the return again of routes from Cincinnati, Cleveland, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The minister of tourism said there are plans for the national flag carrier to add more international routes.

“Recently, we announced that another airline is going to be beginning a direct non-stop service to Nassau from Los Angeles,” Mr Cooper said. “And, I envisioned over time that we are going to see Bahamasair doing more and more international routes. I talked . . . about the long haul to California.”

“I want to know the future of Bahamasair is aspirational. We will not stop until we see Bahamasair playing an even more critical role on the international scene,” he added. That is my vision for Bahamasair. And that is what we aspire to do.”

As the Minister for Aviation, Mr Cooper pointed out that over the past 50 years of its existence, Bahamasair has had a reputation for an outstanding safety record.

“We are proud of the company that management, the board, and staff; they have built an airline that stands the test of the aviation industry around the world,” he said.

The reopening of the Ticket Office in downtown, Freeport, provides immediate access to customers. The office was relocated from downtown to the airport for three years following Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Cooper said: “We care about our customers and want to send a signal that Freeport is back and poised for rebound, as is the fortunes of Bahamasair.”

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that Bahamasair has been a major stakeholder of the country’s number one industry, driving the growth of tourism in various destinations.

In addition to providing service throughout the islands of the Bahamas, he said the national flag carrier flies to the US, Cuba, Haiti and the Turks and Caicos.

Turning to tourism, Mr Cooper said the industry has achieved a spectacular rebound post-Covid, recording visitor arrivals in 2022 just shy of the 7.2 million of the standout year in tourism, in 2019.

“As indicated by future bookings, the prospect for record-breaking visitor arrivals for 2023 and beyond are also looking great,” he said.

“Bahamasair will be called on to play an even greater role in the future expansion of our destination tourism business.

Mr Cooper said the airline will play a critical role in helping “to bring tourism back to levels where we belong”.

He acknowledged staff, including retirees, at Bahamasair who have contributed to the building of the country’s national airline.