Georgetown, Exuma sees heavy rain and flooding with more expected

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A LACK of proper drainage caused significant flooding, expanded potholes and road deterioration in Georgetown, Exuma, this week amid rainy weather.

Donald Rolle, the Family Island administrator for Georgetown, Exuma, said torrential rain brought the community’s prolonged drainage issues to the fore last week.

“The Ministry of Works here in Exuma and New Providence is working furiously to rectify the problem here in Exuma,” he said.

“We have local personnel on the ground at this time that is carrying out some preliminaries until we have the professional help that will come in from New Providence. In the Georgetown area, this problem has been lingering now for some time.”

Mr Rolle said the rain and flooding impacted several homes and businesses.

“I know of one business and a few homes that have been impacted, but there hasn’t been a vast amount of damage that we can talk about at this time,” he said.

“There is just flooding and the roads are deteriorating and we have potholes that have been expanded because of the water.”

Ian McKenzie, a weather forecaster from the Department of Meteorology, said heavy rainfall is expected on Exuma for the next five days.