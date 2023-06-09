High security as VP roadshow rolls into Nassau

WHEN US Vice President Kamala Harris visited The Bahamas yesterday, some residents found themselves in the middle of one of the most tightly choreographed security operations in the world.

Armed US Secret Service spotters stood on rooftops at Odyssey Aviation’s terminal, peering below as K9 dogs searched the area.

Drivers encountered road closures, heavy police presence, and helicopters hovering above.

Local journalists, accustomed to freely moving around dignitaries, were restricted to gazing from behind barricades and required a chaperone to leave a room designated for them at Atlantis.

Mrs Harris was the highest-profile American government official to visit The Bahamas since 1973, and the weight of her presence was felt in some areas of New Providence before she touched down at 12.20pm.

Around 9am, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force bussed approved guests, including reporters, to Odyssey Aviation to await Mrs Harris’ arrival.

When she arrived, more than 100 people, mostly school-aged children and civic society representatives, greeted the former San Francisco District Attorney.

“As you know, we’re celebrating our 50 years of diplomatic relations, you’re celebrating your 50 years of independence, so we knew we had to go big, and we were just so excited to have her here,” said Jessica Elmshaeuser, acting Consular Chief at the US Embassy. “We knew we needed someone of her calibre to come and emphasize the ties and the value in our relationships here in the Caribbean.”

Invited onlookers included Eta Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated members, women dressed in the sorority’s signature salmon pink and apple green colours.

As she disembarked Air Force Two, Mrs Harris greeted several Bahamian officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin, and State Minister for Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle.

Shanareo Grant, the head boy of St John’s College, described yesterday’s event as a “once in a lifetime” experience.

“I know that seeing someone like her, at her rank, that’s an experience,” he said.