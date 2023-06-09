PHA announces 24-hour hotline to report misconduct and abuse

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority has created a 24-hour hotline to report misconduct and abuse.

PHA said the hotline will be live on June 12.

“This facility allows members of the public or PHA employees to confidentially report fraud, waste, mismanagement, misconduct, or abuse to PHA, relative to PHA corporate offices, Princess Margaret Hospital, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, Grand Bahama Health Services, National Emergency Medical Services, or Supplies Management Agency,” PHA said in a statement.

People making a report can remain anonymous, though there may be cases when investigators need more information on a complaint.

“Complainants may request that their identity remain confidential unless it is determined during the investigation that such disclosures are absolutely unavoidable,” PHA said.

“In this case, our investigators will not reveal your identity without the complainant’s prior consent. However, based on the nature of the complaint or alleged breach, ‘mandatory’ reporting and police intervention, including name/identity of the complainant for investigative purposes, may be required.”

“Help us protect the integrity of our PHA institutions and agencies, if you see something, say something.”

The number for the hotline will be 502-9124.