Pha Launches Investigation Into Complaint After Death At Pmh

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority has launched an investigation into a recent complaint that alleged negligence caused the death of a woman being treated at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

However, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) did not specifically identify in a press release on Friday the complaint to which they referred.

The statement came after “Beyond the Headlines” host Shenique Miller alleged in an interview with The Tribune Thursday that she blamed PMH “negligence” for the death of her sister, Swanson Miller.

“This inquiry is one of several undertaken by the authority into allegations of similar nature that we continue to take seriously and are addressing consistent with internal policies and protocols,” the release said.

“Patient confidentiality protocols prevent the PHA from publicly disseminating the information of patients entrusted to our care. The PHA will share the outcome of our inquiry with the authorised family members upon completion. Patients and authorised representatives are encouraged to file official complaints with the PHA to initiate an investigation. The PMH/PHA is mandated by policy and law to investigate all matters brought to our attention.

“The inquiry and investigation process are automatic once a complaint is made verbally or in writing to medical staff, department heads or hospital administrators.”

The most notable social media complaint has been that of the well-known television host.

Asked Thursday if the family planned to take legal action against PMH, Ms Miller reserved comment, adding: “We observably have to see what the autopsy shows and we will as a family come together and make a decision that is best for all involved moving forward.”