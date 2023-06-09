US Vice President pledges over $50m in humanitarian funding for Haiti

By LEANDRA ROLLE

UNITED States Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the US support for developing a multinational security force to address the crisis in Haiti while announcing humanitarian assistance for the nation.

During a meeting with CARICOM leaders yesterday, VP Harris said: “First, I will say that our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and all who have been impacted by just this week alone, the flooding and the earthquake.”

“The international community must continue to support the Haitian people in light of the devastating humanitarian and security crisis in that country.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who attended yesterday’s meeting, looked on as Vice President Harris announced $53.7m in new humanitarian funding.

The money will help to provide food assistance as 4.9 million people face “acute food insecurity”.

Mrs Harris also revealed that the Biden administration would support the extension of HOPE-HELP trade preferences for Haiti, which she said are up for renewal in 2025.

“Finally, in response to longstanding requests from our Caribbean partners, I am pleased to announce that the Biden-Harris administration has begun the process to establish an expanded diplomatic presence in the eastern Caribbean, including two new embassies,” she said.

This latest assistance from the US comes months after CARICOM member states agreed to provide direct support to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help restore peace.

In February, CARICOM leaders discussed the issue during a three-day CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting held in The Bahamas.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also committed Canada to send navy vessels to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast during that meeting.

“From the climate crisis to development financing to security and Haiti and diplomatic presence,” Vice President Harris said, “we have achieved substantial progress in the last two years based on shared priorities, many of which have been formed and discussed through these convenings that we have had over the last two years.”