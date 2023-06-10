Police search for suspect after 14-year-old boy shot

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a male responsible for shooting a juvenile male on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1pm in the Yellow Elder Gardens area.

Preliminary reports indicate the 14-year-old was at his residence on Graham Drive, when a male exited a dark coloured vehicle, and opened fire on the teen which resulted in him being shot to the upper body.

The victim was transported to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

Police are aggressively investigating and are appealing to members of the public to find alternate ways to resolve their conflicts. Additionally, police are appealing to members of the public who know of persons in possession of illegal weapons to contact police at 911, 919 the Criminal Investigations Department @ 50209991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @328-TIPS.