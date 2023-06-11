Deputy PM releases statement on Exuma flooding

Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island Chester Cooper has released a statement concerning the flooding in Exuma.
The statement, posted on Facebook, said:
“My fellow Exumians,
“As you would be aware, we have experienced a significant amount of rain over the past few days that has caused severe flooding all across the mainland.
“I’ve spoken with the Minister of Works, the Minister for Local Government, the Island Administrator, the Chief Councillor, RBDF, WSC, NEMA and the roads contractor to ensure support and collaboration. I thank them all for their co-operation.
“The HMBS Lawrwnce Major has been dispatched to Exuma to bring as many pumps as can be found to pump out as much water as possible away from the pooled areas. We are also engaging heavy equipment to create runoffs.
“In the meantime, please use caution when navigating the roads.
It is is extremely difficult to gauge the depth of the water and where the edges of the road are.
“Please be careful. Stay put as much as possible and only travel when necessary.
“A professional team of engineers will visit at first light tomorrow to assess the situation and to develop plans to mitigate for the future. I will continue to monitor progress along with local government officials.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
“God bless and take care.
~ Chester Cooper, Your MP & DPM”
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall and flooding happened in Long Island as well. But there is no mention of a national response to ALL affected islands by this Government. Where is the new NEMA??
So are these DF resources only something that a PLP DPM has access to? Hmmmmm
We would have thought that the $60 million spent on Exuma infrastructure since September 2021 would have solved most of Exuma's road flooding & drainage problems.
Sounds like nothing much has changed. Only more money spent ....... #Waste
ThisIsOurs 36 minutes ago
The story needs context, details such as, are these areas that normally flood? Was this record rainfall? Was this high tide? Were the seas higher? Was this sea water coming inland exacerbating the problem. Are these valleys/swampland? Like Pinewood? (Reporters tend to photograph the dramatic) Was the ground already saturated? I'm assuming because the DPM gave a statement it's more than 2 houses affected. Were people warned that they'd have 2ft of flooding in their areas? You cant create hysterics at every sign of hard rainfall, but if the data says 2ft of flooding, seems like a good time to open shelters. In advance
