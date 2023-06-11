Woman shot after police bullet ricochets off pit bull

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunmedia.net

A WOMAN was being treated Sunday after a bullet fired by police was said to have hit her after ricocheting off a pit bull dog.



The 27-year-old was said to be in serious condition on Sunday night after the police-involved shooting - which came after the pit bull reportedly tried to attack police officers.

Police said the incident took place shortly before noon on Sunday in the area of Sunset Park, when they were trying to execute a search warrant on a home.

As officers entered the property, a pit bull reportedly attempted to attack them and was subsequently shot.

During the incident, the woman - who is said to frequent the property - was shot in her upper body. Officers said the ammunition ricocheted off the pit bull.

The woman was taken to hospital.