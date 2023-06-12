Body of man found by jogger on Harbour Island beach, police investigating his death

POLICE are investigating after a man died on Pink Sand Beach in Harbour Island. He was found partially submerged in the sand by a jogger.

Officers were alerted to the discovery on the eastern side of Harbour Island at about 6.25am on Sunday.

The dead man was wearing blue and purple swim trunks, and had no visible signs of injury. An autopsy will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

• A man was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in Bain Town while at a friend’s home.

The shooting took place at about 1.35am at a residence on Meadow and Augusta Streets. Police say that a man known to the victim got a gun from his vehicle and opened fire, hitting the victim in the lower body. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle and is in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man responsible - and urged people to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts.

Anyone with information or who knows of people in possession of illegal weapons, is urged to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-0991/2 or Crimestoppers at 328-TIPS (8177).

• A man was arrested on Sunday after being found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The resident of Palm Beach Street was detained around 1.35am when officers attached to Operation Ceasefire conducted saturation patrols in the area. They reportedly observed the driver of a black Japanese vehicle acting in a suspicious manner. The vehicle was stopped and searched and the items were reportedly found and confiscated.