'Far from over' on Royal Caribbean PI project

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Editor

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A former Bahamas National Trust (BNT) executive says environmental advocates were able to make "progress" in raising their concerns at last week's hearing on Royal Caribbean's Paradise Island project, adding: "This is far from over."

Eric Carey, who will be reviewing the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and other documents related to the cruise line's $100m Royal Beach Club on behalf of Atlantis, said that although his environmental and socio-economic concerns were not resolved the process had moved forward.

He said: “I'm here for a myriad of reasonsbut, most importantly, to be able to voice my opinion as a Bahamian, as a professiona, as a part of this important process. I wouldn't say that there is resolution but I would say that there's progress. This is a process. We raised some concerns tonight. This is far from over.”

Mr Carey called for Royal Caribbean to publish its EMP as the information it contains could enrich the public consultation process. He added: “The Environmental Management Plan is really what we all need to see. I am a little disappointed that there's no guaranteed public review of the Environmental Management Plan.

“The Environmental Management Plan, as it implies, determines how a project's impact on the environment is going to be controlled, how it's going to be managed, and that is informed by contributions that we would make tonight and others will make in the coming 21 days until July 7. That information enriches the process, gives them the Environmental Management Plan, but we're not guaranteed an opportunity to review and comment on that.”

The public consultation marked the beginning of a 21-day public review of Royal Caribbean's Paradise Island environmental plan, and was attended by the general public, environmental groups and stakeholders in the project and nearby businesses.

Mr Carey said the socio-economic impact of cruise passengers "bypassing" downtown Nassau businesses in favour of the Royal Beach Club may be more "powerful" than the environmental issues raised in the past months. He was pleased that, although socio-economic impacts are not included in the environmental review process, Royal Caribbean has agreed to address these concerns.

“There’s the environmental aspect that, obviously, we spoke about. But you heard a lot of people speaking about the socio-economic aspects and I think that's probably even more powerful," Mr Carey added.

“I'm glad that Dr Neely, the director of the department of environmental planning and protection, acknowledged that the socio-economic impact impacts are an important part of the EIA process. And I'm pleased that both Dr Neely and the folks from Royal Caribbean are committed to ensuring that the socio-economic concerns are addressed as part of this important process.

"This is an important process in our country. The regulations and legislation we have in place now since 2019 makes this all possible, and it places an opportunity before Bahamians to be a part of the process of reviewing these proposed projects. But it's not only an opportunity; it's an obligational right to do what you can to say what you have to say. I can give kudos to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection for doing their job and doing it very well.”

Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean's chief product innovation officer, said the company aims to be as "transparent" as possible through the environmental process and added that its commitments on both that topic and the economics are "unprecedented".

He said: “Our goal has been to share information as transparently as we can. I think this presentation furthered that dialogue. We have till July 7 for people to ask more questions. We will keep answering as many questions as we can that come into us.

“We're willing to meet with anybody and talk to anybody. We think that what we're doing for The Bahamas is really somewhat unprecedented, whether it's our economic commitments or environmental pillars, and so we want the dialogue to continue.”