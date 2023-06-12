PM: INDECENT NOT TO ACT OVER HAITI – Davis warns there may be no perfect solution for nation facing crisis

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said that doing nothing about the crisis in Haiti “violates every notion of decency”.

Mr Davis spoke in Jamaica at a conference focusing on the issues in Haiti, in his official capacity as chair of CARICOM.

Mr Davis insisted on the importance of ending the suffering of the people of Haiti.

“Today, the fight is to end the suffering of the people of Haiti. We have heard the many, many stories of the killings; the rapes; the kidnappings; the wanton acts of violence; the robberies and lootings; and the intimidation of the gangs, which currently plague large parts of Port-au-Prince and other areas of the country.

“My friends, we are here to help. Ultimately, there must be a Haitian solution led by the people of Haiti. We have heard the many cries for help and we cannot, in good conscience, stand by and watch the continued suffering of the Haitian people.

“To do nothing violates every notion of decency, every idea of what it means to be a good neighbour and a fellow human being. We believe that a solution can be found, and we are determined to do all that we can to find that solution, and support its success.”

He noted that bringing a workable resolution to the hardships of Haiti serves as a step in redeeming the “once magnificent land”.

“We see a land and a people brought to their knees, and yet know that we can inspire the people of this region to help to rebuild that once-magnificent land,” Mr Davis said yesterday.

“Let us commit to try and keep trying and keep on trying until we find a workable solution. We must not give up. Failure is not just an absence of success; failure equals more suffering and death. Failure cannot be an option.”

Meanwhile, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for a “rebirth of our nation”,

He highlighted the challenges facing Haiti, saying that “the price to be paid for the most vulnerable is far too high” and adding that “we do not have any more time to waste”.

Mr Henry spoke of the difficulty for Haitian representatives in speaking to international groups and politicians and having to admit to the failure of the nation at present.

There have been calls for an international force to be deployed in Haiti, but as yet no confirmation of when or if such a deployment would take place.

Last week, during her visit to The Bahamas, US Vice President Kamala Harris said: “The international community must continue to support the Haitian people in light of the devastating humanitarian and security crisis in that country.”

Ms Harris pledged $53.7m in new humanitarian funding to the country.

Last week, it was reported that Haiti is facing increasing problems over access to food and clean water. Last year, 185 inmates in Haiti prisons died, many from malnutrition-related diseases. This year, more than 20 have died so far. More than 80 percent of the country’s inmates are in detention awaiting trial, and face a wait of years before seeing a judge, if at all, say human rights experts.

Gangs continue to control large areas of the country, while vigilante actions have seen a number of accused gang members being killed, with their bodies sometimes burned in the street.