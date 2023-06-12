SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING UPDATE

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has re-issued a severe thunderstorm warning from 9:45 am to 11:45 am.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for North and Central Abaco, Northern Exumas, South Eleuthera, and Cat Island along with their adjacent waters.

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Eastern Grand Bahama along with their adjacent waters.

At 9:42 am, lightning detection, radar and satellite imagery continued to depict moderate to heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms moving northeast and eastwards, towards and across the mentioned islands. these showers and thunderstorms are associated with deep-layered troughing and a rich plume of tropical moisture moving across The Bahamas.

Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe at times causing strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail, and possible waterspout or tornadic activity.

Localised flooding is also possible during the passage of these storms.

Boaters in the warning areas should seek safe harbour and residents in the warning areas should stay indoors and away from windows when conditions worsen. Residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.