Transgender activist applauds support from US VP Kamala Harris on recent visit

TRANSGENDER activist Alexus D’Marco applauded the support of United Vice President Kamala Harris for the LGBTI community, saying it was a sign of having an ally in pressing for an end to discrimination.

Ms D’Marco was one of the special guests chosen to meet Vice President Harris during the VP’s visit. In a short video clip, Ms D’Marco is heard saying she is fighting for LGBTI rights in The Bahamas, as the Vice President responded: “We’re here to support you, you know that, right?”

Ms D’Marco, the founder of the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs, said the encounter signified so much for the LGBTI community.

“It was a moment of being valued. And it was a moment of knowing that you have allies that support the work of human rights within the country,” Ms D’Marco said.

Ms D’Marco noted that she was informed during Ms Harris’ visit that there were discussions with the government about LGBTI rights.

“I was informed that those small talks did take place as it relates to bridging the gap of LGBTI Bahamians,” she said “How do we include them, as relates to the access to justice, the access to education, the access to health care, the access to employment. And to make them free from violence, stigma, and discrimination.”

“I know those talks are in the making with also the Sustainable Development Goals that the Bahamas have some commitments to. To ensure that no citizen is left behind and no vulnerable communities left behind, including LGBTIQ Bahamians.”

The advocate said she is satisfied there has been progress in the cultural attitude towards LGBTI Bahamian citizens, but stressed there is still more work to be done.

“There has been a vast sensitisation in education within the community itself. For them to be able to advocate for themselves that they have a right to exist, they have a right to housing, a right to health care.”

“However, there’s still no policy to protect them. For example, a landlord can throw out a perceived or known LGBTI Bahamian citizen because of their perceived or known sexual orientation, or their gender identity. That’s what the advocacy is about, how do we ensure that they are protected.”

She continued:“We’re not talking about special rights, there are no special rights the community is looking for. They’re looking for the same rights that you have as a Bahamian citizen.”

The exchange between Ms D’Marco and Ms Harris comes after the US Embassy in Nassau marked the start of June with a statement highlighting Pride Month.