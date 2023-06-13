Bahamian named Freeman of City of London

A BAHAMIAN has been made a Freeman of the City of London - the first Bahamian to ever receive such an honour.

Steven Boon, from New Providence, is a wine and spirits advisor to the British High Commission - and the honour was granted in recognition of having reached the pinnacle of his career and making an international contribution to his industry.

Undertaking the ceremony in private on Tuesday from the British Residence in Nassau, Steven joined the ceremony in Guild Hall, London, to formally record his Freedom of the City of London at the Guild Hall. The British High Commissioner officiated the ceremony on behalf of the Guild Hall in London.

Mr Boon is the only Bahamian to be the representative of the Court of Master Sommeliers in The Bahamas, and the only Bahamian to be a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Distillers, founded in 1637 (There are only 460 liverymen).

In 2022, he was appointed as the wine and spirits advisor to help the UK with the promotion, distribution, and education surrounding British spirits in The Bahamas. He is working on a number of high profile events for 2023, including at the International Food Festival and involving high quality training of industry staff, and is supporting three Bahamian rum companies wanting to become the first Bahamian rum distributed in the UK.

British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley said: “Ever since he joined my team he has been such a force for good in supporting Bahamian exporters and importers in the wine and spirits industry. And this recognition – a rare honour even within the UK – rightly recognises Steven as the most qualified drinker in The Bahamas! Our huge congratulations, and thank you for helping bring Britain and Bahamas closer together. ”