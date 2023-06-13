Clint Watson to leave OPM for new role at Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas

Clint Watson, the press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, will take up his new role as general manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas on June 16, it was confirmed last night in a statement.

The statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said:

"Clint Watson has served with distinction in the role of Press Secretary, building a robust press architecture from the ground up. He played a critical role in building the first-ever full-time Press Office in the OPM, a pioneering move that has substantially improved the government’s communications with the public."

It added: "Watson’s weekly live press conferences ushered in a new era of accessibility and transparency. Mr Watson used his office to support and promote many small Bahamian-owned businesses, many of which started during the pandemic.

"In addition, the weekly Cabinet Briefings have given reporters regular, structured access to ministers, which has resulted in more informed briefings, and ended the need for haphazard interviews conducted on-the-fly."