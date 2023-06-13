National Public Service Scholars Programme to be tabled soon

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A NATIONAL Public Service Scholars Programme will be sent to Cabinet for approval, according to State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle.

“I am announcing that this week, we will be bringing the National Public Service Scholars Programme to Cabinet for approval,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said in the House of Assembly during her Budget debate contribution. “This collaboration with the University of The Bahamas will provide training and educational opportunities to prepare public servants for promotions and upskill them so they can do their best work.”

She said while public service policies continue to be improved, so will the workforce as well. She said officials will ensure that every public servant who wants to educate themselves will be able to be trained, certified, qualified, and accredited.

“This administration is all about the people,” she stressed.

Mrs Glover–Rolle added: “As these reforms and training initiatives are rolled out, we won’t forget about the people who have been waiting for us to take action on their individual situations. The promotions and payments backlog will continue to be cleared as we get the careers of hundreds of public servants back on track.”