Police hunt for man after sex attack on 17-year-old girl

Police are hunting a man after a sex attack on a 17-year-old girl who accepted a ride on Robinson Road Monday at about 3pm. The male driver of a small light blue vehicle is said to have driven her to his home off Robinson Road where he forced her out of the car and assaulted her.

Officers encouraged the public to remind children not to accept riders from strangers or unauthorised family or friends.

• Three men and one woman have been arrested after they were found in possession of suspected marijuana by officers, along with a magazine with ammunition.

At about 7pm on Monday, officers acting on intelligence executed a search warrant on a residence in the area of Bacardi Road where the items were found and confiscated.

The drugs weighted 10lb and have an estimated street value of $10,000.