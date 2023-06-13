0

*SKYGUARD | METEOROLOGY DEPT. WEATHER eUPDATE*

As of Tuesday, June 13, 2023

*SKYGUARD | METEOROLOGY DEPT. WEATHER eUPDATE*

6AM TUES. JUNE 13th, 2023 - 10PM WED. JUNE 14th, 2023

Red | Orange = TStorms ⛈

Dark | Light Green = Rain 🌧️

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment