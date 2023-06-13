Jump to content
As of Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video
*SKYGUARD | METEOROLOGY DEPT. WEATHER eUPDATE*
6AM TUES. JUNE 13th, 2023 - 10PM WED. JUNE 14th, 2023
Red | Orange = TStorms ⛈
Dark | Light Green = Rain 🌧️
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Username
Password Forgot?
Sign in
Password
Confirm password
Email
Sign up
OpenID
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2023 Ellington. All rights reserved.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID