UB signs $750k MOU with Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE University of The Bahamas yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotions Board pledging $750k to establish a scholarship award and endowment fund to assist students in the culinary and tourism fields.

Students of the university’s College of Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Leisure Management can apply for this new award with the opportunity to intern at one of the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Boards 16-member hotels. Student recipients will also receive leadership development and financial support for tuition, books, supplies, room and board and other miscellaneous expenses.

Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board, says through a partnership with the Cable Beach Resort Association, and the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association, the 750k donation will be provided over the next five years, to support deserving students at the university.

“In this regard, $250,000 of funding will go into the establishment of the Direct Award, which will provide $50,000 per year, for five years, to support up to eight students at a time (funding two new awardees per year), for the duration of their studies.

“Another $500,000 of funding will go into the Endowment Fund, which is expected to be fully capitalised within five years. From that point, the Endowment will ensure that funding to cover tuition and other needful expenses for eligible students will continue into the foreseeable future, with two new awards made every year.”

She said: “The first year of the Direct Award is given in honour of the late George Myers, one of the original founders of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, who was legendary for his many contributions to the development of Bahamian tourism. In the future, we intend to honour more of the many noteworthy contributors to the advancement of Bahamian tourism, for whom other Direct Award Scholarships will be named.”

The university’s president, Dr Erik Rolland, said the landmark investment gift is much needed to ensure a continuous pipeline of talent to the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

“Students at UB are fortunate to have an array of scholarship offerings and now to receive this tremendous $750k donation, it demonstrates that the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotions Board values the importance of educating our students to become successful leaders or entrepreneurs and ensuring The Bahamas Tourism remains relevant and more importantly leading edge,” he said.

“The scholarship award will enable students to participate in leadership programmes and internships, at one of 16-member properties, just phenomenal. The recipients of the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotions Board award will be prepared, empowered and motivated for their future careers.

“They will also be trained and practice experiential education while in the programme collaborating with the 16 different facilities. So please be assured that this grant will help us attract the best students to our programmes and retain them for the duration of their degrees.”