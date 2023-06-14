After latest police shooting, Munroe says 300 body cams to be bought

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday the government is seeking to buy another 300 body cameras for police officers, suggesting the decision came following a recent incident.

Mr Munroe noted there has been criticism on why some incidents were not captured on camera.

“I’m proud to say that every park that was connected has a CCTV camera and we intend to expand that network,” he added during his Budget contribution at the House of Assembly.

“In light of some recent events, we intend to expand body cameras as one was at that scene that evening. We intend to acquire 300 more. We intend to continue to develop the real-time crime centre to be able to coordinate all of the efforts and technology that are being acquired.”