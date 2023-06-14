Bail application denied in rape and home invasion case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN had his bail application denied for the alleged rape of a woman in a home invasion in Andros last year after the court found he had a previous burglary charge.

Garnett Thompson, 24, made his bail application before Justice Franklyn Williams on charges of rape and burglary.

On the night of November 18–19, 2022, Thompson allegedly broke into the home of a 27-year-old woman in Cargill Creek, Andros, and sexually assaulted her.

Justice Williams found that Garnett was on bail for a burglary at the time of the alleged rape. He further found the defendant was known by the complainant and had allegedly asked her not to pursue formal charges.

“The allegations appear to evidence a pattern of conduct by this applicant. I note that at the time of the alleged commission of the offences the subject of this application was on bail for burglary. The applicant avers that, if granted bail, he intends to reside in the same community or settlement where both are alleged to have been committed.” Justice Williams read.

Justice Williams moved to dismiss Thompson’s bail application, citing the potential risk to both the complainant’s and the public’s safety.

“To be certain, I am of the view, in toto, that the grant of bail here is, or would be detrimental to the safety and protection of witnesses, in particular the complainant and to the protection and safety of the public, in particular those of Cargill Creek and Behring Point, Andros. In the premises, bail is denied.”