Govt considering three shipyard companies to replace HMBS Arthur D Hanna

A REPLACEMENT for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s HMBS Arthur Dion Hanna vessel is underway, with several shipyard companies lined up for consideration for the development of the new eco-friendly vessel, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

During his contribution in Parliament yesterday, Mr Munroe mentioned progress made for the replacement of HMBS AD Hanna, which he revealed in his last Budget presentation. He said there are three companies being considered to be responsible for the project.

“I wish to report, lest people believe that we’re not moving with sufficient aplomb to do that, that there are three drawings, one from an Indian shipyard, one from an Israeli shipyard, and one Damen (Shipyard Group — a Dutch defence, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate) that the Defence Force has evaluated and will present shortly. And we will then proceed to make a choice.”

It was revealed in April 2018 that the cost of repairing HMBS Arthur Dion Hanna, which sustained damage to its port shaft and gear box in November 2017, was $1.5m.

Mr Munroe said the new HMBS AD Hanna will be an eco-friendly vessel, pointing to a visit from the US Secretary of the Navy as a reason for this choice.

“Carlos Del Toro made a commitment that the US Navy and the US Marine Corps, are acquiring vessels and outfitting bases that are eco-friendly. The Prime Minister being such a champion for climate, Secretary Del Toro quoted him and so it’s only appropriate that the new flagship of our fleet be eco-friendly and it will.”

He added: “Just in case people don’t understand our commitment to giving the Defence Force, the tools it needs, when there was a delay in finalising it so that the money in last year’s budget, allotted for it, weren’t spent, we got the Defence Force four new safe boats. That is four at 41ft with the trailers and the associated vehicles.”

While Mr Munroe did not mention the specific amount allocated to the replacement of the vessel, he did pledge that his ministry would ensure the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has the tools it needs to “guard our heritage”, while mentioning several other new additions expected for the force.

“Their record of interdiction of vessels coming into this country speaks for itself. And that’s only with the two coastal radars installed. The radars for Exuma and Ragged Island are here. Next Budget year we expect to get two more.

“We continue to equip the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to meet the mandate of the National Security Strategy. It is also intended for there to be upgrades on HMBS Coral Harbour, for there to be a buildout in Ragged Island where the Defence Force intends to station its aircraft for reconnaissance. This is so we are no longer dependent on the US Coast Guard as much as we are.”

Mr Munroe continued: “It is their intention to convert the container base — they live in containers at HMBS Gunpoint— into a proper base. In decentralisation, they intend to set up a proper base in Grand Bahama

“Abaco would tell you there’s a need for a small boat unit in Abaco and the Defence Force has proposed to do just that. And so they are in fact, listening and we are responding,” he said.