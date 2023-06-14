Minister pledges Freedom of Information Act roll-out

By FAY SIMMONS

A Cabinet minister yesterday said some of the proceeds from a $30m Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan will be used to finance the phased roll-out of the Freedom of Information Act throughout government.

Jomo Campbell, minister of state for legal affairs, said during his 2023-2024 Budget presentation that a National Implementation Plan for freedom of information has been presented to the Davis administration’s Cabinet and approved.

“Under the resources of a $30m loan programme sponsored by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a consultant has been chosen and has developed a National Implementation Plan for the phased roll-out of freedom of information. This National Implementation Plan has been presented to Cabinet and approved. The plan was also presented to all permanent secretaries,” Mr Campbell said.

“We are now at a point in our history where freedom of information is a reality and will soon be fully implemented throughout the public service of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas”

Mr Campbell added that each government agency’s ability to facilitate the the Freedom of Information Act’s implementation will be considered, and ministries that have the necessary resources to enact and comply with its provisions have been identified. They will be targeted in the first implementation stage.

“Full implementation of freedom of information is a process that must be undertaken in stages as much preparation has to be done, especially in terms of assessing the records management capabilities of the public service agencies that fall within the ambit of the statute, and the general government readiness [such as] the information technology capabilities, staffing and other resources,” Mr Campbell said.

“Thus, key ministries have been identified early as pilot agencies to test and evaluate the delivery of information under the Act. All agencies will also be trained in the use of the tracking system once it is in use.”

“Ten key agencies have been identified to begin phase one roll out: Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Works, Bahamas Power & Light, the Department of Public Procurement, the Treasury, Bahamas Investment Authority, the Ministry of the Public Service, Ministry of the Environment and the Department of Immigration.”

Information managers at these ministries, departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been identified. The role of the information manager is a crucial one as these are persons who will be on the frontline, responsible for receiving and managing requests for information from the public related to their specific agencies.

Whilst concentrating on the Phase One agencies the OIC has also now began to put focus on the other agencies and are preparing further training.

Mr Campbell explained that an electric tracking system must be used to ensure accountability and transparency when it comes to freedom of information requests and reports. He added that the bidding process to select a vendor for the tracking system has begun, and it should be implemented this year.

He said: “Tracking systems are an essential part of the freedom of information regime as they allow each freedom of information request to be tracked, which results in increased accountability and a greater level of transparency. Under the mentioned IDB loan, the bidding process to choose a vendor to provide a tracking system has begun, and the award of the bid should be announced shortly, after which the system will be built and user tested before implementation.

“It is anticipated that this system will be ready for roll-out and testing before the end of the year. The Office of commissioner, along with the consultant and the project team at DTU (the Digital Transformation Unit) have been examining the process for designing such a system, and have been in contact with the Cabinet Office in the Cayman Islands, which has The JADE system. This has been identified as a system that contains much of what a Bahamian system would require.”

Mr Campbell noted that freedom of information regulations have been drafted for approval by Ryan Pinder KC, the attorney general, Ryan Pinder, and that a committee of public servants has been appointed to oversee the Act’s implementation. He added that Town Hall meetings to introduce the general public to freedom of information will begin in the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.

He said: “[The office has] prepared, along with the consultant, draft regulations. These draft regulations are being prepared for the Attorney General to approve and present to Parliament. Once approved, the Attorney General will choose a date upon which to call the remainder of the Act into effect.

“A stakeholder’s committee of key public servants has been appointed, the function of which is to ensure that the requirements to achieve full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act are conducted. The committee has held several meetings and is now tasked with reviewing the implementation plan and advising the Office of the Commissioner.”

“With advice from the consultant [we have] prepared a training curriculum, inclusive of Town Hall meetings, to educate and promote freedom of information/access to information to the general public as well as information managers. These Town Hall meetings will target major population centres in the islands and will begin within the 2023-2024 fiscal year.”

Mr Campbell’s comments come after governance reformers last week charged that the Government’s promises of enhanced transparency and accountability are not matched by financial allocations in the 2023-2024 Budget.

Matt Aubry, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director, told Tribune Business that official rhetoric and policy statements on this issue were not reflected in the level of resources being allocated to initiatives and units that could drive improvements in this area.

Calling on Bahamians to more actively pressure their MPs and political leaders for greater progress in this area, Mr Aubry said the disconnect was exposed by the fact that the funding allocation for the Freedom of Information Unit remains flat with this year at $140,000 during the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The Freedom of Information Act, if fully enacted and properly implemented, could enhance transparency and accountability in government by enabling citizens to request and receive information from key ministries and agencies.