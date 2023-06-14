Munroe: Rapes up 64 percent in New Providence

By JADE RUSSELL

THERE has been a 64 percent increase in rape offences in New Providence despite the country’s other islands seeing a decrease, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

Mr Munroe revealed the increase of rapes in the capital during his Budget debate contribution at the House of Assembly. The minister’s comments came after police reported a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Monday after she accepted a ride from an unknown male.

“Unfortunately, the one offence that has increased is rape,” Mr Munroe said.

“And surprisingly, or maybe not surprisingly it is decreased everywhere else other than New Providence.”

Mr Munroe said the number of cases in New Providence in the reporting period had increased to 23 from 14. He added: “It fell in Grand Bahama by 56 percent, it fell in the rest of the Family Islands by 33 percent. But the increase in New Providence drove an overall increase in rape.”

Mr Munroe said action is being taken to address the increase in rapes, noting an upcoming centralised unit for sexual offences.

“Monies allocated are being spent currently is to address it by establishing a centralised unit to deal with sexual offenses, and domestic violence that will house NGOs and victim care professionals in there as well.”

The minister said the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services had seen two reported rape cases in the past two years.

He added: “Of course, as I say rape is a self-reporting thing, where the pride of some men would stop them reporting it.”

In terms of the other reported decreases in crime offences, Mr Munroe noted there’s still more improvement needed.

“Although the statistics show an overall 30 percent decrease,” he said. “Now what does that mean? That means that you have 1,244 incidents in the reporting period instead of 1,773. Well, I don’t look at the decrease of 500. I look that there’s still 1,244 and that’s too much.”

Last week, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis admitted his administration’s efforts to tackle social ills have not significantly reduced crime rates.

He said despite efforts of successive administrations, crime remains a “stubborn” problem in The Bahamas.

Highlighting initiatives his administration has launched, he said: “None have yet produced the downturn we would like to see.”

“Our approach must be strong,” he said during the Budget debate in the House of Assembly. “We must send a message to all of the criminal elements in our society that they will no longer be allowed to hold law-abiding citizens, hostage, with fear. Our response must also be holistic and focused on the cultural and social maladies that have contributed to this epidemic of violent crime.”