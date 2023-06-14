PI Yacht Club ‘redesigns’ proposed 69-unit building

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Paradise Island Yacht Club’s redevelopment is aiming to apply for a construction permit during the 2023 second half provided it can obtain preliminary Town Planning Committee approval following its upcoming public hearing.

Brent Creary, principal with Archventure Ltd and the project’s Bahamian architect, told physical planning chief, Charles Zonicle, in an April 14, 2023, letter that adjustments were made to the project plans following a site visit that was held on February 20, 2023.

Identifying the developers as Nash Worldwide and PYC Ltd, Mr Creary said he was submitting “a revised concept” on his clients’ behalf following “key questions” that were raised during the Department of Physical Planning and Town Planning Committee’s visit to the project location on Paradise Island’s southern shore overlooking Nassau’s harbour.

“The new concept addresses concerns raised regarding access to and from the site, proximity to the One Ocean lift station, as well as parking provisions,” the architect wrote. “As a result, the redesigned structure shall replace the existing Paradise Harbour Yacht Club Hotel building as well as the former Columbus Tavern building.

“The new Paradise Yacht Club shall contain 69 units across four levels, with parking on the lowest two levels. An outdoor will reside on the second level. The six-storey L-shaped building will be 166 feet and seven inches by 60 feet, and 151 feet and nine inches by 65 feet and two inches in size.

“The structure will be accessible via a two-way access road off Paradise Island Drive. Additional guest parking, if required, will be available on the adjacent Lot No.13, which is owned by the developer. Through this submission, it is our hope that we can achieve a favourable approval in principle for the new concept, paving the way for submissions towards a building permit in the latter half of this year.”

The reference to One Ocean’s lift station refers to the pumping house for the nearby Paradise Island condominium complex’s water and wastewater systems. Documents filed with Town Planning show that the proposed four-storey height of the 69-unit building is well within the maximum seven storeys imposed by the site’s restrictive covenants.

Tribune Business was yesterday pointed in the direction of Michael Paddon as a developer’s representative who could speak about the project, but he declined to comment or answer any questions citing the upcoming public consultation that will be held at the Department of Physical Planning on June 26, 2023.

Paradise Yacht Club and its developer first contacted the Department of Physical Planning about its plans on October 28, 2022, through a letter written by Robert Ian Mitchell, who described himself as an “advisor” to the development.

Mr Mitchell, who sources confirmed is the brother of Fred Mitchell, minister of foreign affairs and the public service, confirmed that the project was aiming for “the renovation and expansion” of the site, and said: “The building will maintain its eastern and northern setbacks. However, the building’s footprint will expand westward and northward.

“The new building’s east-west footprint of 220 feet by 57 feet and eight inches is key to the development of a new four-storey, serviced apartment building on the site. The building will stand approximately 54 feet high, and is orientated to provide scenic views of the Nassau Harbour marina and the northern coastline of New Providence.

“The project consists of four levels of services apartments, with amenities including a grab and go, business centre and lounge on the ground floor, and an infinity edged pool and residence gym in the fourth floor.” Paradise Yacht Club is but one development that is planned for Paradise Island, but seemingly less controversial than the others.

For Atlantis has joined forces with other resorts and developers in a bid to bar the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza owner from converting Paradise Island’s former Scotiabank branch into a fast-food restaurant destination.

Tribune Business previously revealed the mega resort has teamed with fellow Paradise Island hotels, the Ocean Club and Comfort Suites, plus Hurricane Hole’s developer in an appeal that seeks to overturn the preliminary “change of use” permission granted to Aetos Holdings, the franchise holder for both brands, by the Town Planning Committee.

And Atlantis has also voiced concerns regarding the proposed $100m Royal Beach Club that Royal Caribbean is aiming to develop on Paradise Island’s western end. Vaughn Roberts, Atlantis’ senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects, told Tribune Business on Tuesday: “I think their revised plan addresses some of the concerns we had with regard to the coastline; what they intended to do with the coastline.

“To the extent they continue to consult the public, and share more information, that is always helpful.... I think it seems like their is more to share than what we saw them communicate last Thursday. The process of consultation with the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) is the public has 21 days to submit further questions, and I think they will share a lot more good information.

“I imagine Atlantis will submit more questions and others will as well,” Mr Roberts added. “They’re putting out more detail as to what the project involves, putting it out in the public domain. We continue to follow the process, and I’m certain we’re going to submit questions, because we have more of them, in this 21-day period and see what happens from there.”