EDITOR, The Tribune.

In diplomacy and good neighbour relations, surely it doesn’t take 50-years at the level of President or Vice President to visit the closest most friendly offshore independent country… us The Bahamas?

It was nice the President dispatched VP Harris to the CARICOM Heads meeting as she is responsible for US-Caribbean nations’ relations.

Haiti $50m… that will be eaten up in a month. The soft diplomatic approach has little chance of working - US and no one else interested in putting 20-30,000 boots on the ground to simply enforce Law and Order. Very violent gangs — vigilante groups are at each others throats... health worsening, especially for young children... no relief, heavy rains a week ago floods and then a small earthquake. The lot of Haiti has to be cursed.

STEPHEN MOSS

Nassau,

June 9, 2023.