Bank charges

EDITOR, The Tribune

I received an urgent email yesterday from one of our vendors saying please don’t send any wire payments to our account at Commonwealth Bank. While the other Bahamas banks have wound down their customer facing options, Commonwealth has been advertising like a native rooster, their “in-branch” availability as a competitive advantage.

Well that costs money, and I’m sure they are not going to drop a charge on you for coming in-branch to cash a cheque, so they decided to whoop you for using cheap sustainable technology to pay your bills. $7.50 Wire fee and .75 cents VAT

MONKEEDOO

Nassau

June 14, 2023