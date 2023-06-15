PM tours renovated PMH, expanded bed capacity eases hospital crisis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis toured the Princess Margaret Hospital yesterday, saying the crisis is subsiding.

Newly renovated facilities were among those Mr Davis visited, including PMH’s special pathogens unit, a medical block elevator, a male medical ward and a women’s surgical ward.

Mr Davis, during a tour of the facility in January, had said the institution was in crisis.

“I think about several months ago when I toured the hospital, and I made a statement, many criticized me for saying I did not know, but the question of not knowing, it was not that I didn't know that the health care system had been in shambles, is just the extent of that shambles that was shocking to me,” he said yesterday.

“When I walked through these halls last time I was here, patients were on gurneys in the corridor –– they are no longer there. We now have a modular hospital, I could call it that, for patients with infectious disease with negative air.”

“The work has not yet been complete, there's still a lot more to be done and we can assure the Bahamian people that we will fulfil our mandate, ensuring that facilities are available for the provision of healthcare.”

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said improvements are being made to the accident and emergency section.

“As we toured that area today, I feel very comfortable that within a matter of months, we would have that particular portion of the renovation in service again, creating more space to see our patients and to be able to ensure that our staff functions in the appropriate environment,” he said.

Mary Walker, the hospital administration, highlighted the number of beds made available because of the renovations.

She said more than 52 beds had been returned to date.