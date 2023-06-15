Woman accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old boy

A 36-year-old woman is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy last month.

Racquel Williamson was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

On May 26th in New Providence, Williamson allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy. Between April 23 and May 6 in Mangrove Cay, Andros, Williamson allegedly indecently assaulted the minor.

• A WOMAN was placed on one-year probation after admitting to attacking a man with a conch beater on Sunday.

Demica Cash, 41, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and death threats before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

On June 11, in Eleuthera Avenue in Yamacraw Shore, Ms Cash assaulted Quinton Munroe with a dark grey conch beater and threatened him with death.

After admitting to the offence, Ms Cash was placed on one-year probation.

• TWO people were placed on two months probation after admitting to stealing almost $200 of groceries last month.

Demetrius Bastian, 43, and Ernestine Ford, 38, were charged with stealing from a shop before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

The pair stole $177.28 worth of assorted groceries from Quality Supermarket on West Bay Street on May 23rd.

After pleading guilty to the offence, the accused were granted a conditional discharge.

They were placed on two months’ probation. If they default on their probation conditions, they will face a two months prison sentence.

• A MAN was granted $5,000 bail after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s car and stealing over $200 worth of her property last month.

Tenhaj Thompson, 36, was charged with stealing and damage before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Between 7.00am and 8.20am on May 27, Thompson allegedly broke the left rear glass panel of a 2006 Nissan March belonging to Kara Cartwright, causing $250 worth of damage.

After entering the car, the accused allegedly stole a black wallet containing $80 cash and $130 worth of credit cards belonging to Ms Cartwright.

Following his plea of not guilty, Thompson was told his trial would begin on July 7.

• A MAN was jailed after allegedly threatening someone with a shotgun earlier this week.

Kermit Ferguson, 47, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On June 11th, in New Providence, Ferguson allegedly endangered the life of Bertram Burrows with a black Maverick pump gage shotgun.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Ferguson was denied bail and sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His trial is to begin on August 8.