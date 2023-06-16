3,000 already signed up for upcoming Bahamas Games with $4m price tag

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration plans to spend at least $4.2m to host the first Bahamas Games in over 20 years, according to Youth, Sports & Culture Minister Mario Bowleg.

Mr Bowleg said 3,000 athletes have already confirmed their participation in the event.

“The investment by the government of The Bahamas has a direct impact on the country,” Mr Bowleg said during his budget contribution in the House of Assembly.

“It leads to a healthier nation and to a wider pool of people from which to pick the champions of the future. $3m has been invested thus far for the Bahamas Games. And an additional $1.2m has been allocated to this year’s budget to ensure successful hosting.”

“Many will look at the numbers, but no amount can be placed on unifying a country. Even though we are separated by water, The Bahamas Games is the link that’s needed to fasten the chain of islands. This is why sports is the most powerful vehicle.”

After a 22-year hiatus, the sixth version of the Bahamas Games has been launched as the “Bahamas Golden Jubilee Games” to coincide with the nation’s 50th independence celebrations.

Mr Bowleg said the patrons for this year’s games include former Prime Minister Perry Christie and sports enthusiast Beverly Wallace-Whitfield.

More than 600 volunteers have already signed up to assist with the historic sports event.

“In order to host these games,” Mr Bowleg said, “the necessary infrastructure had to be in place. That meant upgrades to facilities here in the capital as well as the Family Islands. Back then, venues only needed to be fans friendly now the venues have to be viewership ready.

“Broadcasting is a major part of the evolution of sports, and we here in The Bahamas will not be behind the eight ball. The projected budget will help secure airfare, accommodations, meals, grand transportation, and insurance for athletes.”

The Bahamas Games will be held on the 7th-15th of July under the theme, “Chances are Challenges for the Courageous.” The opening ceremony will be July 8th at 6.30pm at the National Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

The last Bahamas Games event was held in 2001. The event includes a range of sporting events allowing athletes across The Bahamas to participate.