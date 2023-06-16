Bowleg: National Youth Policy and legislation to be presented by October

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

YOUTH Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said a national youth policy would be tabled in the House of Assembly in October.

He acknowledged the policy has been in the works for decades, moving through several administrations without being formally adopted.

“The national youth policy provides a common and mutual understanding of the importance of youth development among stakeholders and individuals in The Bahamas,” Mr Bowleg said in the House Assembly during his contribution to the budget debate.

“The national youth policy serves to facilitate the development of an enabling environment for young people in The Bahamas, and to ensure that they reach the most favourable potential towards their growth.”

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that we will present an updated national youth policy to this honourable House along with the accompanying legislation in October of this year to be debated by this honourable House as we celebrate national youth month on the 50th anniversary of our country’s independence.”

He added: “I am pleased to notify that I have already met with the youth policy task force team that will lead the charge of conducting an in-depth review of the draft youth policy. This task force will conduct practical in-person and theoretical research.”

Mr Bowleg said the policy includes a compendium of pro-youth legislation such as a National Youth Commission bill, the National Youth Council bill, a National Institute for the Youth Development bill and the National Youth Development Endowment Trust Fund bill.