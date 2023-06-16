Man accused of robbing grocery store with machine gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after being accused of holding up a grocery store with a machine gun last October and stealing over $1,400 in cash.

Terry Williams, 29, was charged with two counts of armed robbery before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Williams is accused of robbing the East Street South Super Market on October 21, 2022, along with others and armed with black machine guns. There the suspects reportedly robbed cashiers of $1,426 in cash.

The accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Williams' case will be moved to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment set for service on July 17th.