Man on bail for murder charge faces firearm, ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was recently granted bail for murder is once again behind bars after he was accused of possession of a firearm and ammunition on Friday.

Antwan Adderley, 18, and Ramon Rolle, 25, were charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson.

On June 11 officers allegedly stopped the accused on Palm Beach Street for suspicious behaviour. There officers uncovered a black .40 Austria Glock pistol (S/N: BVVE857) along with fifteen unfired rounds of .40 ammunition.

The accused both pleaded not guilty to the offence. Prosecutor ASP Davis objected to Adderley being granted bail. This was on the basis that Adderley had recently been granted bail for his alleged involvement in the death of Ingramson Toussaint on March 6.

After denying Adderley’s bail, the Chief Magistrate set Rolle’s bail hearing for June 20, resulting in both accused being remanded to prison.

The trial in this matter is set to begin before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on July 14 and 19.