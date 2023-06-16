‘WE WERE BEATEN IN POLICE STATION’: Men allege officers beat them with a hose, bat and PVC pipe while in custody

By LETRE SWEETING
Tribune Staff Reporter
lsweeting@tribunemedia.net
FIVE men who brawled with police in a bar in Bimini over the weekend said officers beat them “black and blue” with a garden hose, a baseball bat and a PVC pipe after taking them into custody.
One of the men, Leo Sands, said he did not know the men were police officers when he fought them in the bar. He said the men were not wearing police insignia or uniforms.
He shared photos with The Tribune showing extensive bruises on the leg and bottom of an allegedly beaten man.
He said he wants the three officers allegedly involved in the incident thrown off the police force.
Mr Sands said he and his 25-year-old son were celebrating his niece's graduation at a bar in Bailey Town, Bimini, when police allegedly manhandled his son.
“My son was walking behind me going inside the bar,” he said. “When I go to the bar and I spin around to ask my son what he wanted to drink, I didn’t see him.
“So when I looked toward the door area, I saw the officer had him by his neck. At the time, I didn’t know he was an officer. He didn’t have on a uniform. He was in plain clothes. He had my son by his throat. That set off a trigger in me and I just lost it.”
“They were just drinking and carrying on at the bar. Nobody knew they were officers.
Mr Sands shared videos with The Tribune of the aftermath of the brawl, which show commotion in the street on the usually calm island.
He said he was taken into custody along with four others, including his son.
“They placed everyone in custody and cut up everybody hip,” he said. “My son got locked up that morning, and I turned myself in the day after. When we were in custody, they beat everybody.
“They used a PVC pipe, a garden hose and a baseball bat. They struck and beat until everyone was black and blue. It was five of us in custody. There were three police officers.”
He said the men were released from custody on Tuesday.
He said he filed a complaint with police.
He said: “The police don’t want to release the report to the doctors so the doctors could sign off on the forms and stuff like that."
“When an officer beats up a person, they have to write up a report, and the doctors have to write up a report, then both have to sign off on them. The police are holding out, and they don’t want to answer any questions.”
Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy did not address the allegations of abuse directly yesterday.
He said four men were taken into custody, released on bail and will appear in court soon to face charges.
mandela 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
If this is true and I believe it is, in Bimini the police beat helpless children and helpless young and elderly men because their gang members shield them, (the top brass on the force and the National Security Ministers). Police officers who act as these officers acted are dirty, stinking cowards and so are the persons and entity that shields them.
hrysippus 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
If this is true then any decent human being can only be disgusted by the actions of these thugs in uniform. If only we had a decent and functional judicial system such the these men who have been beaten so brutally could sue the police people who did this to them. Sue them for everything that they own now, and most of whatthey will earn over the next 10 years. If they could only do this the police brutality would surely stop almost immediately ?
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
These officers are why the force is failing and the commissioner should remove them with great haste. We need police officers who are constantly strengthening their investigative and analytical skills. Elliot Nest didnt capture the biggest criminal of the day by going out and besting up people
IslandWarrior 29 minutes ago
The incidents of police misconduct, beatings, rape allegations, and killings in The Bahamas clearly indicate that citizens' safety is at risk. This breakdown in law enforcement's trust and accountability has significant implications for the well-being of the population.
When citizens suffer violence or abuse from those who are supposed to protect them, it erodes their trust in the police force and the justice system. This creates an environment of fear, powerlessness, and a lack of faith in the authorities' ability to ensure their safety. Immediate and decisive action is necessary to resolve these issues and restore public trust.
The reported incidents of police misconduct, rape allegations, and killings highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and intervention within law enforcement agencies. The safety of citizens must be given top priority, and effective mechanisms must be put in place to ensure their protection and hold those responsible for crimes and abuses accountable.
A multi-faceted approach is required to address these challenges, including thorough investigations, robust oversight, community engagement, and police force reforms. Implementing these measures and decisive action makes it possible to create a safer environment for the Bahamian population and rebuild trust in law enforcement agencies.
While the thought of citizens taking up arms against the police force is concerning, resorting to violence or using weapons can escalate conflicts and lead to more harm and instability. Seeking peaceful and constructive solutions is vital to address the issues of police abuse and misconduct.
