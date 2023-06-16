‘WE WERE BEATEN IN POLICE STATION’: Men allege officers beat them with a hose, bat and PVC pipe while in custody

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FIVE men who brawled with police in a bar in Bimini over the weekend said officers beat them “black and blue” with a garden hose, a baseball bat and a PVC pipe after taking them into custody.

One of the men, Leo Sands, said he did not know the men were police officers when he fought them in the bar. He said the men were not wearing police insignia or uniforms.

He shared photos with The Tribune showing extensive bruises on the leg and bottom of an allegedly beaten man.

He said he wants the three officers allegedly involved in the incident thrown off the police force.

Mr Sands said he and his 25-year-old son were celebrating his niece's graduation at a bar in Bailey Town, Bimini, when police allegedly manhandled his son.

“My son was walking behind me going inside the bar,” he said. “When I go to the bar and I spin around to ask my son what he wanted to drink, I didn’t see him.

“So when I looked toward the door area, I saw the officer had him by his neck. At the time, I didn’t know he was an officer. He didn’t have on a uniform. He was in plain clothes. He had my son by his throat. That set off a trigger in me and I just lost it.”

“They were just drinking and carrying on at the bar. Nobody knew they were officers.

Mr Sands shared videos with The Tribune of the aftermath of the brawl, which show commotion in the street on the usually calm island.

He said he was taken into custody along with four others, including his son.

“They placed everyone in custody and cut up everybody hip,” he said. “My son got locked up that morning, and I turned myself in the day after. When we were in custody, they beat everybody.

“They used a PVC pipe, a garden hose and a baseball bat. They struck and beat until everyone was black and blue. It was five of us in custody. There were three police officers.”

He said the men were released from custody on Tuesday.

He said he filed a complaint with police.

He said: “The police don’t want to release the report to the doctors so the doctors could sign off on the forms and stuff like that."

“When an officer beats up a person, they have to write up a report, and the doctors have to write up a report, then both have to sign off on them. The police are holding out, and they don’t want to answer any questions.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy did not address the allegations of abuse directly yesterday.

He said four men were taken into custody, released on bail and will appear in court soon to face charges.