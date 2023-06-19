THE BTVI STORY: Alexandria’s passions for science and entrepreneurship

As countries recognise World Environment Day and World Oceans Day this month, local marine-loving environmentalist, Alexandra Sinclair, marks the culmination of her third round of tertiary education.

Already equipped with an Associate of Science Degree in marine biology from the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of The Bahamas, Alexandra is now set to graduate from the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) this July with a diploma and certification in massage therapy and esthetics respectively.

Alexandra’s decision to attend BTVI was birthed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to expand her professional background and learn a trade.

“With my science background, I started working at the Department of Marine Resources in 2020 as an Assistant Fisheries Officer in charge of the Statistics, Data Collection and Permits Unit. Additionally, due to my interest in marine biology, I became a licensed boat captain and a certified dive master with various specialties,” she said.

Though widely known as an art, massage therapy is also a science with foundations in human anatomy, physiology, kinesiology and pathology. Alexandra recalls learning body mechanics as it relates to massage techniques specific to different types of pain and how they can be relieved.

“Massage therapy opened my eyes to beauty trades and how working with your hands can change how someone feels,” said Alexandra.

The budding dual therapist’s BTVI journey not only taught her to be intentional with a client but to aim to provide a professional and satisfactory service.

Alexandra credits beauty trades instructors such as Rochelle Scavella, Inga Northe, Aja Strachan and Nadia Beneby for going above and beyond for students studying massage therapy and esthetics.

“As a dual therapist, I am passionate about providing services that leave my clients feeling relaxed and revitalised. From facials and massages to body treatments and waxing. The instructors have equipped their students with the skills to start our businesses and hit the ground running to continue what we started at BTVI,” she said.

Along with necessary practical skills, Alexandra said BTVI taught her that being an entrepreneur can be beneficial in assisting her achieve future goals. She noted that a water shiatsu massage certification can bring two of her passions, the marine and beauty fields, together to provide a unique service in The Bahamas.

“The additional income is funding the graduate school pursuit I plan to soon embark on. As a massage therapist, I strive to continue learning and plan to obtain additional certifications in a variety of massage modalities such as water shiatsu, prenatal massage, Thai massage and many others by doing specialised courses.”

In the interim, Alexandra has already launched her business, A Touch of Sunshine Mobile Massage. With over eight massage types and various other beauty services available, she joins the list of BTVI students and alumni who have capitalised on their trade, transforming lives and communities while being globally competitive and economically independent.

