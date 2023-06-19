Several donors awarded during special 50th Independence blood drive event

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A national blood drive kicked off in Grand Bahama on Saturday as part of activities leading up to the country’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

Several donors, among them two doctors, were honoured by the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama for “giving the gift of life”. The honorees received a plaque and a medal for their many years of donating blood.

Dr Elmer Espinosa, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Rand Memorial Hospital, has been donating blood for the past decade.

“I have been in The Bahamas for ten years now, and donating blood is a passion for me because you never know who will need blood one day,” he said.

“I am so grateful and privileged to be honoured today and as we celebrate our 50th anniversary,” said Dr Espinosa.

Donor Robbie Butler has been donating blood for the last 45 years. He said he will continue as long as he can.

“I have been doing it since I was a teenager,” he said. “I average two or three times a year for the last 45 years. And when I went away to boarding school and college, I would also give blood over there,” he recalled.

Mr Butler said while it is nice to be recognised, he hopes more individuals become donors.

“They certainly need to encourage people to get involved and give. I don’t need encouragement because I come every three months, and they would row me at times and say my time not up yet,” he explained.

Mr Butler said it is unfortunate sometimes when someone he knows needs blood, but he can’t give it because he has already exceeded his limit.

An individual can give blood three to four times a year or every three months. Each donation of blood saves three lives.

Trevor Russell, who was hospitalised ten years ago, thanked those donors who came forward and donated the 15 pints of blood he needed for his surgery. He is now also a voluntary donor.

“God give it to us, so why not share; if you can give blood, give it,” he said.

Lededra Marche, president of the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama, thanked the unsung heroes for “rolling up their sleeves” to help save lives.

“We say thanks to those who give of themselves seemingly effortlessly to help others; we don’t take it for granted that it is because of you that many of us are alive today. The gift of life you give... is immeasurable and treasured,” she said.

She said the society continues to strive for more voluntary donors to join the registry.

Leslie Lewis, co-chairman of the Grand Bahama 50th Independence Committee, speaking on behalf of the Minister for Grand Bahama, said they are pleased to partner with the society in a national blood drive.

“We have seen countless flyers and calls for blood donations from our fellow Bahamians. Hence, it is fitting that as part of the activities for the celebration of our 50th anniversary of Independence, we partner with other organisations to host this national blood drive,” Mrs Lewis said.