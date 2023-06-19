Student spotlight

Ethan Martin is a sixth grade student at Excelsior Elementary School and was a Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year 2023 finalist.

Ethan enjoys playing basketball and soccer, drawing, skating and watching his favorite shows on YouTube or Netflix.

He has earned first place in his school’s Science Fair, Spelling Bee, and two successive Literacy Week Speech Competitions.

His future career goal is to become CEO of his own company or become an engineer like his father.

A fun fact about Ethan is that he has an identical twin brother Evan, and they enjoy playing video games and discussing basketball stats.