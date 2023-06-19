‘You six will determine whether or not other women can join’ – First women police showed that they belonged

THE presence of women became more recognised in The Bahamas during the 1960s. It began with an Act being passed granting women the long-awaited right to vote, however this was just the first step. Spurgeon Bethel, a former Police Officer, stood before the House of Assembly in 1964, offering a visionary proposition.

He proposed the inclusion of women in the Bahamas Police Force, recognising the tremendous potential they held. No longer should the force be confined to the traditional role of a Matron, a female civilian, when females or children entered police custody. This was an opportunity to empower women and prove that they could shoulder the responsibilities of law enforcement. Within the same year of 1964, major constitutional revisions occurred which changed the landscape of The Bahamas. Amongst those changes was that for the first time in history, women were welcomed into the force.

One hundred and twenty-two applicants stepped forward, their hearts brimming with dreams of becoming pioneers. Only six were chosen to embark on this extraordinary journey, namely: Theresa Baker, Anita Bethel, Norma Clarke, Hildred McClain, Alsada McFall, and Esther Stubbs. On November 23, 1964, they entered Police Headquarters, East Street, to commence their rigorous training. Under the watchful eye of Sergeant 286 Audrey Weigh, a seasoned veteran from the Metropolitan Police Force in England, they stood shoulder to shoulder with their eight male counterparts. These women absorbed knowledge, honed their skills, and overcame every obstacle. Their dedication and unwavering resolve propelled them forward, even as dissenting voices sought to undermine their worth.

Within the force, resistance lingered as some clung desperately to the relics of the past, resenting the women’s arrival. Some officers, threatened by change, attempted to break the women’s spirit. Little did they know, however, that these extraordinary women had forged an unbreakable bond, an unyielding sisterhood, fueled by a common purpose and a shared mantra: “You six will determine whether or not other women can join!” They shattered the glass ceiling, proving beyond doubt that women possessed the mettle to be entrusted as Police Officers. In 1965, ten more women joined their ranks, and the original six emerged as guiding beacons of leadership, offering counsel and fortitude to the newcomers, forewarning them of the trials they may face.

From that transformative moment in 1964, countless other women have stepped forward to contribute their skills and passion to the force. The legacy of the spectacular six women is an eternal reminder of the power of unity, resilience, and the unshakeable belief that equality knows no boundaries. They paved the way, breaking through barriers, and unleashing a surge of change that continues to shape the destiny of women within the force.