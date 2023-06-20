31-year-old man shot Monday while visiting female friend, becomes 54th murder victim

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man is the latest murder victim in The Bahamas.

Police said at around 1.30am on Monday, the man was with a female friend when he reportedly heard a knock at the door.

When he opened the door, he was shot multiple times by an unknown male. He died of his injuries on the scene.

His death comes after two men were killed over the weekend. There have been 54 murders for the year.

Yesterday, police reported that two men were shot on Bamboo Street, west of Sisal Road, Sunshine Park. Both were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not confirmed up to press time.