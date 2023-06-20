$500m GB shipyard will be world’s largest, says Moxey

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said a $500m investment in the Grand Bahama Shipyard would make it the world’s largest shipyard facility.

She said the project will begin this year, with the docks delivered in the back half of 2025 and 2026.

“When completed, the expanded shipyard facility will be the largest cruise ship repair facility in the world, and with the new docks, it will be capable of servicing all cruise lines around the world, including cargo ships, bulk carriers, tanker ships as well as the growing new LNG vessels,” she said. “This means that the larger cruise ships currently operating year-round in the Caribbean will be able to be repaired here in The Bahamas.”

Ms Moxey said the expansion project would create opportunities for local entrepreneurs, contractors and Bahamian businesses.

Ms Moxey said with the expansion, the shipyard will regain the number one ranking as the top cruise ship repair facility in the world, able to accommodate all classes of ships.

She said the expansion would “grow total employment at the yard and dedicated subcontractors who service the yard to over 100,000, including a continued commitment to train local labour to satisfy the needs of the requirement for the new facility”.