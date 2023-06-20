DPM: Zero tolerance to revive 'dead zones'

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The deputy prime minister yesterday pledged a "zero tolerance" approach to criminal activities in downtown Nassau as he seeks to revive an area presently featuring "crippled commerce" and "dead zones".

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told the House of Assembly during his 2023-2024 Budget presentation that the Government plans to quickly "draw down" on the $8m facility that Nassau Cruise Port has committed to provide to enhance Bay Street and downtown Nassau's environment and appearance.

The cruise port operator's agreement with the Government requires it to provide this funding within 12 months of Prince George Wharf's construction completion, which was May 2023, and the deputy prime minister signalled the Government will not wait that long given the depth and breadth of the woes that must be addressed.

Asserting that the up to 30,000 passengers per day passing through Nassau Cruise Port will create enough customers for all cruise-reliant businesses, including Royal Caribbean's proposed $100m Paradise Island beach club, Mr Cooper said: "For years, we have heard a great deal of discussions surrounding the regeneration and full revitalisation of Bay Street.

"This, of course, never materialised, resulting in the steady decline of business operations even before the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic. This steady decline in business and closures, coupled with a struggling tourism product, has crippled commerce in the area, creating dead zones – notably in the eastern portion of downtown....

“We now have a world class, brand new cruise port at the Port of Nassau. It is a stunning achievement that we are happy to have at our most popular entry-way. However, just outside the port is the disappointment that is Downtown Nassau. We will, under no circumstances, allow Bay Street to remain in the state that it has languished in for decades. The poor state of our capital’s city centre is even more glaring now that the port is there.”

Mr Cooper said Senator Randy Rolle has been given the full-time task of overseeing downtown Nassau's upgrades, and added that a plan featuring "quick wins, and wins with a short, medium and long-term horizon", has been devised working with the Downtown Nassau Partnership (DNP) and other stakeholders.

The deputy prime minister said this strategy involves a greater police presence in downtown Nassau, and a greater effort by law enforcement to rid the area of criminal activity and those who harass tourists. We are working on a clean, safe environment downtown," Mr Cooper said.

"And I want to be very clear about this: Drug peddlers, hackers, hagglers, prostitutes, harassers, thieves and troublemakers are not welcome downtown. They are, in fact, not welcome anywhere, but there will certainly be zero tolerance downtown and the mission of the police is to remove them.”

“Please understand that. Do not seek to complain to me or anyone in this administration about it; you have been warned. With 30,000 visitors per day there are enough ways to make an honest living in a manner that adds value, and we will support you in doing so.”

Mr Cooper revealed plans to create pedestrian zones to increase vendor capacity, and campaigns to increase traffic downtown such as Goombay Summer and storefront competitions. He also encouraged investments in entertainment and restaurants.

He said: “We will be encouraging storefront competitions and native shows in Pompey Square and Rawson Square. And Goombay Summer is coming back to Bay Street this summer. There will be more Bahamas Host training for police and vendors, and we will develop a system for short-term parking.

“We plan to create a pedestrianised Market Street beside the Nassau Straw Market for more vendor spots. And we plan to have more pedestrianised side streets downtown to showcase local music, arts, culture and vendors. We intend to propose and consider closing Prince George Wharf to regular vehicular traffic during certain hours of the day as a first step in fully pedestrianising the wharf. We will encourage investment in clubs, restaurants, entertainment and residences.”

Mr Cooper revealed plans to launch tourism business 'incubation centres' east of East Street to provide affordable shared spaces for small firms. He added that converting derelict buildings into attractive store fronts will aid in the beautification of downtown while facilitating economic growth.

He said: “The Tourism Development Corporation will launch its Incubation Centers downtown, converting what would be considered cost prohibitive spaces in the downtown area into affordable shared spaces, while providing a range of handholding technical support and resources to micro and small-sized enterprises. The Bahamas Tourism Incubation Centres will be established and positioned east of East Street.”

“The incubation project was conceptualised with three main objectives in mind – to restore a rapidly declining commerce hub, facilitate economic growth, and enhance green space and the overall visitor experience. Dilapidated and derelict buildings, if not demolished, will be transformed into attractive storefronts and entertainment centres, restoring the charm and beauty of Bay Street but, most importantly, its functionality as the commerce hub of the capital.”

Mr Cooper added that the Government is also focused on upgrading downtown Nassau's western end. "We also have a plan for the western portion of downtown. It is estimated that 8,000-10,000 people per day walk to Junkanoo Beach. It is our intent to create an onshore beach experience for those people," he said.

"We have completed the survey of the area and it will be zoned into an orderly, well-designed cultural village. We have new designs for the stalls, and we are looking at adding 12 new stalls. Construction is expected to begin this summer, subject to the implementation of much-needed infrastructure by the Ministry of Works and Water and Sewerage Corporation."