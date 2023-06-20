Driver burned beyond recognition in accident

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A DRIVER was burned beyond recognition after his vehicle burst into flames upon colliding with a utility pole yesterday morning.

Police are investigating the accident’s circumstances, which reportedly occurred around 4.30am yesterday on Carmichael Road, just west of Baillou Hill Road.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle collided with the pole in the area of the Southwest Plaza and on impact, burst into flames.

Upon extinguishing the blaze, fire services discovered the individual’s body, but authorities are unable to provide the make or model of the vehicle or the sex of the individual.

State Legal Affairs Minister Jomo Campbell recently revealed that the Royal Bahamas Police Force reported over 6,000 traffic accidents in 2022. Approximately 59 traffic fatalities were recorded last year – most of the victims were young Bahamian males.