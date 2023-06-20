Prostitutes, drug peddlers and thieves not welcome downtown

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROSTITUTES, drug peddlers and thieves are not welcome downtown, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said yesterday.

He pledged that police would remove such people through a zero-tolerance approach.

“Right now, with the help of Commissioner Fernander, we’re receiving greater police presence that we hope will be consistently visible,” he said during his debate contribution in the House of Assembly.

“We’re working on a clean, safe environment Downtown, and I want to be very clear about this: drug peddlers, hackers, hagglers, prostitutes, harassers, thieves, and troublemakers are not welcome Downtown. They are, in fact, not welcome anywhere, but there will certainly be zero tolerance Downtown, and the mission of the police is to remove them. Please understand. Do not seek to complain to me or anyone in this administration about it, you have been warned, and it has to be done.”

He added: “With 30,000 visitors per day, there are enough ways to make an honest living in a manner that adds value and we will support you in doing so. We’re also working with the Ministry of Health, the police and the Department of Social Services to manage vagrancy. We are sensitive to the plight of the mentally ill and those who suffer from addiction and with the recently passed Mental Health Act, we will manage this issue compassionately.”

“We will ensure that vagrants receive the care they need, and they will not receive that care wandering about and sleeping on the streets or in derelict buildings. We can do better as a country to support our vulnerable and we will.”

Mr Cooper’s pledge is the latest from a government official to improve Downtown. Observers will likely watch to see what happens differently this time.

Mr Cooper said $1m had been allocated in the budget to beautify Downtown.

He said Senator Randy Rolle had been tasked with monitoring upgrades in the area.

“We will, under no circumstances, allow Bay Street to remain in the state that it has languished in for decades,” he said. “The poor state of our capital’s city centre is even more glaring now that the port is there.

“We are working with the Downtown Nassau Partnership to create and execute an overall plan for Downtown and we have already begun stakeholder engagement. We have devised a plan with quick wins and wins with a short, medium and long-term horizon.”

Mr Cooper said the tourism enhancement levy, which will take effect on January 1, 2024, will help Downtown, adding: “That $2 the opposition is complaining about will go a long way.”

He said the demolition of buildings will continue soon.

“Nine buildings have been identified for demolition Downtown, and notices have been given,” he said. “More demolition will begin in August this year.”

He said dilapidated buildings that aren’t demolished will be transformed into attractive storefronts and entertainment centres.

“We will triple the number of garbage cans Downtown and have more timely power washing. We will also revamp planters and benches and place new signage Downtown. We will be encouraging storefront competitions and native shows in Pompey Square and Rawson Square and Goombay Summer is coming back to Bay Street, this summer.”

Mr Cooper said the government plans to develop a system for short-term parking and create a pedestrianised market street beside the Nassau Straw Market.

Additionally, Mr Cooper said the government would propose closing down Prince George Wharf to regular vehicular traffic during certain hours of the day “as a first step on fully pedestrianising the wharf.”

“We plan to beautify the Churchill Building space, which will mean even more potential green space and potential vendor opportunities in the short term until we establish a permanent plan for this historic site,” he said. “We will encourage investment in clubs, restaurants, entertainment and residences. Everyone is complaining about the state of Downtown. Now it is time for everyone to do what we can to help.”

Mr Cooper also announced plans to launch incubation centres Downtown, “converting what would be considered cost-prohibitive spaces in the Downtown area into affordable shared spaces”.

The centres will be located east of East Street, while the main facility will be positioned on Bay Street.

He said it would serve as “the instrument which underpins the long-awaited revitalisation and rejuvenation of Downtown Nassau, with a keen focus on the eastern portion of the district”.