19-year-old accused of sex assault of 83-year-old woman

POLICE are questioning a 19-year-old youth concerning a sexual assault incident involving an 83-year-old woman.

The incident reportedly happened around 2.30pm on Monday.

Police said the woman was at her home on Market Street when a man beat and assaulted her.

Police arrested the suspect around 7.30pm on Monday in the Soldier Road area.

The attack comes amid concern about escalating sexual assault attacks.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters yesterday that while sexual assaults are rising, the incident involving the older woman was isolated.

“That is an isolated matter, you’re not seeing that, and that is a matter that is under investigation to see what went wrong,” he said.